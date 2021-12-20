Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope, 20 December, 2021: Gemini people should not trust unknown people, know about other zodiac signs

ARIES

TAURUS

You will have a wonderful day today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the arrival of relatives in the house. Health will be good. Students will get positive results in careers. You will get a chance to help other people. Will try to solve your problems by talking to the family. Relationships with classmates will be good. Prestige will remain in society.

Your day will be favourable today. You will successfully complete the work with your ability. The business will increase significantly. Mutual harmony will remain good in married life. You will feel energetic in terms of health. You will get a good chance to advance in your career. There will be more confidence in you. You will be confused about something. Will get rid of some problems.

GEMINI

Your day will be fine today. Your long standing troubles will end. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family, as well as you will make a plan to go to a religious place with them. Avoid trusting an unknown person. The day will be normal for Lovemate. It would be better to avoid talking nonsense. Maintain trust in the marital relationship.

CANCER

Today your day will be mixed. In some case a big decision has to be taken. Businessmen will benefit greatly. Wisdom will help keep you away from all kinds of troubles. Due to family work, you will have to run and run, due to this you will feel tired. There is a possibility of getting child happiness. You will get good news from the children studying far away. New changes in work should be avoided.

LEO

Today you will put your energy in good works. Government employees will get benefits. Your interest in academic work will increase. Spouse will get support. There is a possibility of some auspicious work in the house. You will be applauded for finishing the work in the office on time. With the right plan, you will bring change in your career. Try to listen seriously to the point of others, many new avenues of progress will open.

VIRGO

You will have a good day today. Boss will be happy to see your confidence in the office. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will benefit a lot in the future. Suddenly there will be money gain from somewhere. Lovemate will make a plan to travel somewhere, which will strengthen the relationship further. There will be a chance to connect with some experienced people in the matter of business. If you want to go on a trip, do not forget to take the things you need.

LIBRA

Today your day will be normal. All the work will be completed as per your wish. You will go for a picnic somewhere with the children, you can also take a relative along. Don't put pressure on anyone to make your point. There may be a rift with some friends, but everything will be fine soon. You need to control your expenses. Family relations will be better.

SCORPIO

You will have a good day today. Will be able to complete office tasks on time. You will get support from a special person. Sweetness will increase in marital relations. Your health will remain better. New career related opportunities will be available. Chances of having talks with officials regarding money are being made. If you make changes in some plans, it will be better, it will also benefit. The day is going to be good for lovemates.

SAGITTARIUS

Today your day will be favourable. A friend will help in completing the stalled work. You will get some good news from your spouse, due to which the mind will be happy throughout the day. Some new responsibilities will come, which you will be successful in fulfilling. You will get the result of the work done earlier in the form of money and profit. Some new ideas about work will come to mind. Family ties will be strong. You will get the support of other people in life.

CAPRICORN

You will have a great day today. You will get success in some particular work. You will be recognized for your strength and reputation. Will plan to go to some function. Spouse will be impressed by your honesty. The day is going to be better for the students than other days. Businessmen are likely to make money. There will be sweetness in married life.

AQUARIUS

Today will be your best day. The mind will be towards social work. Students associated with the education sector will get better results. The day is favorable for students who want to pursue higher education. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. There will be an opportunity to go to a religious event. You will seriously consider the situation of money, in which you will also be successful.

PISCES

Your day will be fine today. Will plan to go somewhere with friends. Due to some unknown person, the mood can get a little bad. You will be able to build a better rapport with your partner. You may get some new sources for profit, but money transactions should be avoided. Your business is likely to increase. Financial condition will be strong due to sudden monetary gains.