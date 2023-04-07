World Health Day 2023: How to take care of your child's heart health from the beginning

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to take care of your child's heart health from the beginning

World Health Day 2023: You can help your child have a healthy adulthood and life by taking charge of their hearts and developing healthy habits. However, for children with heart conditions, this is easier said than done. It is well known that when a child sees his mother, father, and other family members eating well and exercising, he is more likely to follow suit. You can't tell your child to eat fruits and vegetables if you're eating french fries. Similarly, if you are glued to your smartphone or TV, your child will follow your actions. You must set a good example for your child.

How to raise a heart-healthy child

Stay Active

It is your responsibility as a parent to ensure that your child gets at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. You can exercise as a family by going for a walk, riding bikes, playing games, or swimming together. Begin by discovering what activities and sports your child enjoys and encouraging them to participate in them. It will be beneficial not only for their health but also yours

Limit your time spent on TV and other screens

If your child spends too much time in front of a screen, he or she will develop a habit of constant snacking and a sedentary lifestyle. This increases the likelihood of cardiovascular disease and obesity. You must ensure that they do not spend more than two hours per day staring at a screen. This includes video games, movies, and any other non-school or work-related computer activity. Instead, you can suggest alternative activities such as reading or participating in physical activities outside of school. This two-hour limit should apply to all members of the family.

Quit Smoking

If you smoke and expose your child to second-hand smoke, they are more likely to develop heart disease. You must stop smoking for the sake of your child's health and even for your own health. It is certain to have an immediate cardiovascular health impact.

Plan regular check-ups

If your child has a heart condition or is an athlete, you should take him or her to a heart specialist for a physical examination. Regular check-ups with the heart specialist will help determine whether your child is at risk of developing heart conditions.

There have been reports of children having heart attacks, but they are quite uncommon. They are generally caused by congenital or acquired heart disease. If a parent or caretaker notices any warning signs or symptoms that their child is experiencing, it is always best to seek a diagnosis and medical attention.

If you help your child develop healthy habits at a young age, you reduce the likelihood of them developing heart disease later in life. They will also be prepared to make better decisions in their lives.

(This article is attributed to Dr Kamlesh Thakkar, MD, DNB (Cardio) FACC ( USA), Director at Galaxy Heart Institute Mehsana, Gujarat (N.G))

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Latest Health News