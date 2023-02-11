Valentine's Day 2023: Stay fit and healthy while traveling with your partner | Tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to stay healthy while traveling

Valentine's Day 2023: Traveling as a couple is one of the best ways to travel. Whether it’s with a husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend, or significant other, we will find that traveling together is not only fun but rewarding. It’s also more convenient, as we have another person looking out for us and helping us plan the different stages of our trip. And of course, the reality of traveling as a couple can also test the relationship. While on a romantic vacation, one should also keep in mind their health.

Tips to stay fit and healthy while traveling with your partner

1. Pack the right equipment

With some small and lightweight equipment, you can really keep active. Items like resistance bands, exercise dice, a jump rope, and sliders are excellent options for the hotel gym or hotel room gym for that matter.

2. Have a healthy breakfast

What you eat in the morning will help with cravings and give you the energy you need to tackle the day! Include eggs, oatmeal with raisins, and yogurt with fresh fruit, peanut butter and sliced banana on whole-wheat toast/bagel.

3. Keep hydrated

Water fills you up and keeps you hydrated. You are sweet enough, so stay away from those sugary beverages. Plus, you want that wine and chocolate don’t you?

4. Try to walk

It’s Valentine’s Day so hold hands, sit on a bench and remember, kissing burns calories too! Try to pick up the pace in your step, and walk up hills as much as you can. Walking in the sand is also a great way to use muscles and burn extra calories.

5. Pack smart

Prepare a travel health kit with items you may need, especially those that are difficult to find on your trip. Fill your travel health kit with your prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines (enough to last your whole trip, plus a little extra), a first aid kit, insect repellent, sunscreen (SPF15 or higher), aloe, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, water disinfection tablets, and your health insurance card.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

