Sleep-deprived women may develop the risk of hypertension, finds new study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A new study has found that sleep-deprived women may develop the risk of hypertension.

Sleep is an essential aspect of human health, playing a crucial role in maintaining physical and mental well-being. However, for many women, getting enough sleep can be a challenge due to various lifestyle factors and responsibilities. Studies have shown that sleep-deprived women may be at a higher risk of developing hypertension, a condition characterised by high blood pressure. The lack of sufficient rest and quality sleep can disrupt the body's natural processes, leading to an imbalance in hormones and increased levels of stress. This, in turn, can contribute to the development of hypertension in women.

Additionally, sleep deprivation can also affect the body's ability to regulate blood pressure, further increasing the risk of developing this condition. It is important for women to prioritise their sleep and make necessary lifestyle changes to ensure they are getting enough rest, as it can significantly impact their overall health and well-being.

Now, a new study published in the Journal of Hypertension has shown that women who struggle with getting enough sleep may be at greater risk of developing hypertension, or high blood pressure.

The findings have revealed that women who sleep less than 7 to 8 hours a night are at a significantly higher risk of developing hypertension.

In addition, the team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US also found that women with sleeping difficulties had higher BMIs, lower physical activity, and poorer diets, on average were more likely to smoke and drink alcohol and have previously gone through menopause.

"These findings suggest that individuals who struggle with symptoms of insomnia may be at risk of hypertension and could benefit from preemptive screening," said Shahab Haghayegh, a research fellow at the Brigham and Harvard Medical School.

"Hypertension is associated with many other physical and mental health complications. The sooner we can identify individuals with high blood pressure and treat them for it, the better we can mitigate future health issues," Haghayegh added.

For the study, the team at the Channing Division of Network Medicine of the Hospital followed 66,122 participants between 25 and 42 years of age all without hypertension.

They collected information based on age, race, body mass index (BMI), diet, lifestyle, physical activity, history of sleep apnoea, and family history of hypertension.

The team tracked sleeping difficulties, such as having trouble falling or staying asleep or waking up early in the morning, collected responses at several time points throughout the study and found 25,987 cases of hypertension over the follow-up.

Notably, waking up early in the morning was not associated with this increased risk.

Haghayegh said that sleep difficulties can also lead to a chain of events that can increase sodium retention, arterial stiffness, and cardiac output, potentially leading to hypertension. Disruptions to the sleep/wake cycle can also influence blood vessel constriction/relaxation activity and the function of cells that regulate the vascular tone. He also said that he hopes that these findings will further underscore the crucial role of quality sleep in our overall well-being.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest Health News