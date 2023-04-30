Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Postpartum Depression: Tips for all new Mothers to deal with stress and anxiety

Many changes occur in a woman's body and mind both during and after pregnancy. The birth of the child might cause postpartum depression (PPD) in certain mothers. The new mother could feel disconnected from the child and go through melancholy, appetite loss, and decreased libido. Although the underlying cause of postpartum depression is unknown, it may be connected to the abrupt drop in hormone levels that occurs after delivery. Social and psychological changes also affect PPD.

Here are some tips that will help you recover from stress and anxiety

Get Enough Sleep

Most new mothers experience sleep deprivation, which impairs their energy levels, makes them moody and irritable, and increases their stress levels. Trying to obtain adequate sleep can significantly enhance your mental well-being. When your baby is sleeping, you can try to get some rest. This can assist in undoing the negative consequences of staying up late.

Self Care

Most new mothers neglect their needs because they are so preoccupied with taking care of their babies. In the midst of all that is going on in your life, it is imperative that you find time for yourself. To meet or converse with your friends, try. Exercise frequently or engage in yoga to maintain mental peace.

Join Support Groups

Speaking with support groups might be beneficial. You can gain knowledge from other PPD sufferers' experiences. More than anybody else, the support groups will comprehend your predicament.

Bond with your child

Skin-to-skin contact improves your mood and your relationship with your child. If the room is cool, drape a blanket across your baby's back to keep them warm. Make sure your hands are touching their exposed chest.

