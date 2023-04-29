Do you know about kokum fruit? Health benefits of this summer superfruit you cannot miss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Health benefits of Kokum fruit

The hot summers of India make us yearn for something cold and juicy to satiate the cravings of our body. True, we can go on drinking water, but we sometimes need something a trifle more nutritious along with this zero-calorie liquid. Here we bring summer superfruit Kokum. Kokam is a rich antioxidant and is well-known as a famous summer drink. It is also known as Garcinia Indica. Kokam is rich in nutrition, it contains vitamin A, vitamin B3, vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, manganese and zinc. Acetic acid and hydroxy citric acid are also present in kokum.

Health benefits of kokum

1. Immunity booster

Many components of this fruit are blessed with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, making this fruit a vital player, in handling many bacterial and viral infections. This is true for both topical as well as oral applications. Studies have also proved that intestinal allergies can be reduced with the help of Garcinia Indica.

2. Helps in digestion

The sweet, tangy, and highly refreshing kokum sherbet can play an essential role in improving intestinal health. Patients suffering from acidity and indigestion are known to benefit immensely from drinking this beverage.

3. Natural coolant for our body

Kokam fruit is a natural coolant and a glass of kokum juice gives us immense relief from the scorching heat in summer. It is amazingly refreshing and energizes us. It also prevents dehydration

4. Good for our heart

Kokam is low in calories but rich in fiber. It has zero cholesterol and is a powerful antioxidant. It keeps our blood pressure under check because of the presence of minerals like magnesium, potassium and manganese. All of these factors protect our hearts.

5. Skincare

Being a highly effective antioxidant, Vrikshamla is also used regularly in many anti-ageing treatments. Not only does it repair and heal but also helps combat skin and tissue damage.

6. Helps in management of diabetes

Kokam has eminent anti-diabetic potential. It is also a powerful antioxidant. It enhances the secretion of insulin in our body, thus preventing the rise in blood glucose levels. This makes kokum useful in the management of diabetes mellitus.

