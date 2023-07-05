Myopia: Know the major signs and symptoms of nearsightedness due to digital devices

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the major signs and symptoms of Myopia due to digital devices.

Myopia, or nearsightedness, is a very common vision problem that affects millions of people around the world. It’s even more prevalent today, due to the extended use of digital devices such as phones and tablets. Myopia can be managed with treatment, however, it’s important to be aware of the signs and effects of digital device use in order to prevent its development or progression.

As technology has advanced, the use of digital devices has become increasingly common. We use our phones, tablets, and computers for various tasks from work and school to entertainment. While these devices can be incredibly useful, unfortunately, they’re also associated with an increased risk of myopia. Research suggests that extended time spent looking at screens has been associated with myopia development and progression in both children and adults. This risk increases in those who already have a family history of myopia or are nearsighted in one eye only.

So what are the signs and symptoms of myopia?

First and foremost, those who are nearsighted will have difficulty seeing far away objects clearly, while objects close up appear clear. Other symptoms include headaches, eye strain, fatigue, and difficulty focusing while reading or doing other close-up activities. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, it’s important to visit your eye doctor for an eye exam to determine if you have myopia or not.

In addition to being aware of the signs and symptoms of myopia, it’s also important to take steps to prevent its development or progression. Simple strategies such as limiting device usage and taking regular breaks from screens can help reduce your risk of developing myopia. Additionally, using blue light filtering glasses when using phones or tablets can reduce the amount of blue light exposure from these devices. If you already have myopia, wearing corrective lenses can help reduce the amount of strain on your eyes.

If you’re experiencing any signs or symptoms associated with nearsightedness, it’s important to visit your eye doctor for an eye exam. Doing so can ensure that you receive an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment plan in order to keep your vision healthy.

Latest Health News