Kriti Sanon performing chakrasana is fitness goals: Know top 5 benefits of this yoga pose

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Chakrasana benefits

Actress Kriti Sanon calls herself a work in progress in her latest special media post. Kriti posted a picture on Instagram performing a complicated yoga position. She is seen doing a Chakrasana dressed in blue yoga pants and sports bra.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I thought of putting this up, then i felt its not Perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? #WorkInProgress. If you aren't Evolving, You're not really Living. You're just passing through Life! — Kriti P.S. : Happy with the progress."

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt poem defining her resilient streak, shares stunning pic

Kriti Sanon nailed this yoga pose perfectly. Know these 5 reasons to practice chakrasana:

Increases flexibility

Chakrasana reduces the stiffness in your body and helps in making it more flexible.

ALSO READ: To keep kidney always healthy, know acupressure points from Swami Ramdev

Strengthens muscles

This asana gives a good stretch to your core, hips and wrist muscles which leads to increase in your stamina. It even strengthens and tones your muscles in the legs, buttocks, spine, abdomen and more.

Cures back pain

This asana also helps in curing back pain especially in the lower back. However, if you have a back injury then do consult your doctor before trying chakrasana.

Relieves stress

Chakrasana is good for relieving stress as it increases blood circulation. You will feel relaxed and calmer after practicing it regularly.

ALSO READ: Yoga for Stress and Insomnia: Swami Ramdev shares effective yoga asanas and tips

Improves kidneys and liver functioning

Experts believe that Chakrasana is also good for your kidneys and liver as it improves their functioning. This is because as you perform this pose, there is a lot of pressure which affects the kidneys and liver and enables to produce stress hormones which eventually helps in the better functioning of both the organs.

With inputs from IANS.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage