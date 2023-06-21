Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Yoga Day 2023: Learn beginner-friendly yoga asanas

International Yoga Day 2023: In the hustle and bustle of our busy working lives, stress and anxiety often become unwelcome companions. However, even a little yoga can be a powerful tool to help us navigate these challenges and find balance amidst the chaos. A daily practice of yoga can allow us to relax, clear our minds, and reconnect with our inner selves, creating a sanctuary of calm within ourselves. As we celebrate International Yoga Day, it's an opportune time for beginners to embark on their yoga journey and experience the benefits this ancient practice offers. Here are some tips from the creators of Moj app you can follow to begin your yoga journey in a simple way.

Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) :

Start with palms firmly pressed into the mat. Lift your hips towards the ceiling, creating a mountain shape with your body. Extend your spine, relaxing your head and neck, allowing them to hang freely. This pose stretches the entire body, particularly the shoulders, hamstrings, and calves. It also helps to strengthen the arms, legs, and core muscles while promoting a sense of calmness and rejuvenation.

Child's Pose (Balasana) -

Kneel on the mat, sitting back on your heels. Lower your torso forward, resting it between your thighs. You can extend your arms in front of you or place them alongside your body. Breathe deeply, surrendering and finding comfort in this gentle pose. Child's Pose is a restorative posture that promotes relaxation, relieves tension in the back, neck, and shoulders, and helps to calm the mind. It is a great pose to release stress and restore energy.

Virabhadrasana II - Warrior II

Step one foot back and align it with the front heel. Extend your arms parallel to the ground, reaching in opposite directions. Gaze over the front fingertips while grounding down through both feet. Warrior II pose strengthens the legs, improves balance, and opens the hips and chest. It also promotes concentration, endurance, and a sense of empowerment.

Tree Pose (Vrikshasana) -

Stand tall and shift your weight onto one leg. Place the sole of your other foot on the inner thigh, avoiding the knee joint. Bring your hands to your heart center or extend them overhead. Find your balance and embrace the strength and stability of a tree. Tree Pose improves balance, coordination, and concentration. It strengthens the legs and core muscles while promoting a sense of grounding and inner peace.

Remember, as a beginner, it is essential to listen to your body and practice at your own pace. Yoga is a personal journey, and each individual's experience will be unique. Start with these foundational asanas, and gradually explore and expand your practice. With regular dedication and patience, yoga can become a transformative and lifelong practice that nurtures your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

