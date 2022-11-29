Green Apples improve heart health, know 4 other amazing health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check out 5 benefits of Green Apples

Green apples, which are also known as Granny Smith, are known as superfoods because they are packed with antioxidants, fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals. They are not only great for snacking but also for cooking because of their versatility. A person can eat various types of green apples like grannies, apple crisping, fuji apples, and pipsqueak apples. This fruit has a hard texture and light green skin, crisp flesh, and sour, acidic flavor which can be used for baking apple pie, apple cobbler, apple crumble, and apple cake.

Especially, in the context of COVID-19 in the country, the demand for Granny Smith varieties has increased among the people. Taking this into account, the production of this fruit is increasing day by day. The reason is quite obvious. The fruit has many health benefits. Check out the health benefits:

Improves Heart Health

Eating apples has been shown to improve heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Reduce the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes

Studies show that eating just a few green apples a week may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, but it is always advised to consult the doctor before making any routine.

Promotes Digestive Health

The high fiber content in green apples affects digestive health. Fiber helps regulate the digestive system and it is a great help for both constipation and diarrhea.

Helps in maintaining eye vision

Green apples are an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin C which protects the skin cells from getting damaged by free radicals and also decrease the risk of skin cancer. They also have vitamin A which helps in maintaining good vision.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

