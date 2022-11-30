Flu vaccines may cut the risk of heart failure | AIIMS study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS study reveals that influenza vaccine may reduce the risk of heart attacks

The cardiology department of AIIMS Delhi has recommended that the influenza vaccines may cut the risk of heart failure. People with weak hearts or ones who have suffered from cardiac arrest must take the vaccine. It might help in reducing the risk of a heart attack. The study was published in Lancet this year and was led by Dr. Ambuj Roy, a professor of the cardiology department at AIIMS. The study was conducted across 30 centers in 10 Asian countries, the Middle East and Africa.

Inﬂuenza infection has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events and death, especially in the acute period, which is why people are recommended to take the vaccine. There is data showing there is a nearly 28% reduction in heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular diseases. Those who already had heart failures or attacks must take the inﬂuenza vaccine,” said Dr Roy.

Patients aged 18 years and above with a clinical diagnosis of heart failure and New York Heart Association (NYHA)’s functional classiﬁcation of heart failure II, III, or IV were eligible. Mostly the survey was conducted on the participants with heart problems background.

“We found there has been a significant reduction in hospitalization and deaths due to heart disease. Heart failure poses a major global burden to health. It has been estimated that the number of patients with heart failure has nearly doubled from 33.5 million in 1990 to 64.3 million in 2017,” Dr. Roy said.

“A lower rate of cardiovascular events related to ischemia (a condition in which the blood flow/oxygen is restricted or reduced in a part of the body) was reported for inﬂuenza vaccination in the study. Given the increasing burden of heart failure and the low use of routine inﬂuenza vaccination in low- and middle-income countries, we did a randomized controlled trial there,” he added.

“It was also found that if people are given the influenza vaccine, there is a reduction of 50% of further heart failure,” Dr. Roy said.

