Effective tips to shield yourself from dust storm

Dust storms and worsening air pollution can leave you with several health problems. These storms typically happen during dry conditions. Strong wind conditions can pick up soil and blow it into vast clouds that can wreak havoc on the health and safety of anyone in their path.

Dust Storms are not only causing an impact on human health, but also on the environment and the economy in arid and semi-arid regions such as Northern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Central Asia, and China.

Here’s what you should do to shield yourself from air pollution and avoid the harmful effects of air pollution:

1. One of the easiest precautions we can take to reduce the impact is to wear a N95-grade mask, which fits snugly, around the mouth and nose, so that all air passes through the mask. A basic surgical mask actually offers no protection against air pollutants and microbes.

2. Air filters have proven to be instrumental in enhancing indoor air quality by effectively filtering and purifying the surrounding air. The utilization of air filters can lay a pivotal role in alleviating dust allergies and improving overall respiratory health by creating a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

3. Apple cider vinegar has been hailed as a natural remedy for dust allergies, which consists of inflammatory and expectorant properties. It is believed to help alleviate those experiencing cold. It also helps in managing allergy symptoms and promoting overall respiratory well-being.

4. Drink herbal teas, such as chamomile or nettle, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

Image Source : FREEPIKHerbal Tea rich in antioxidants can help in soothing the body.

5. Consume a diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids to support your immune system.

6. Apply a warm compress to your eyes to soothe itchiness and irritation.

7. To ease nasal congestion caused by dust allergies, natural remedies can offer a comforting solution. Two such remedies worth considering are eucalyptus oil and steam inhalation. Eucalyptus oil is known for its potential decongestant properties, while steam inhalation helps to moisturize the nasal passages and relieve congestion.

Image Source : FREEPIKUtilization of air filters can lay a pivotal role in alleviating dust allergies

8. Adopt a Mediterranean diet. It’s low in meat and dairy, but rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, beans, nuts, and healthy fats. This diet can protect you from some of the harmful effects of air pollution and reduce your risk of dying from heart attacks and stroke.

9. If you have asthma, don’t forget to take your steroid inhaler with you and keep it on the regular dose. There is a small percentage of patients who don’t need a regular inhaler. You need to keep your inhaler handy so that you don’t feel uncomfortable.

10. Plants are an excellent and cheap source of purifying the air. So buying plant trees, would not only make your house look good, they also help in protecting you.

Image Source : FREEPIKPlants inside the house help in purifying the air.

