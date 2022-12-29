Diabetes: Adding these whole grains to your diet helps control blood sugar levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Whole grains to control diabetes

With a sedentary lifestyle, it is hard to main a proper diet. Because of this many people are falling prey to serious diseases. Diabetes is one of these serious diseases. If you are a diabetic patient, then your diet affects your health. If you alter your diet, then your blood sugar level can increase immediately. In such a situation, patients should not compromise their diet. But you will be surprised to know that there are some whole grains that prove to be beneficial in diabetes. Let us tell you which whole grains you can consume.

Barley

Eating bread made of barley kernels for three days at breakfast, lunch, and dinner led to improvements in metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and appetite control as well as decreases in blood sugar and insulin levels. The researchers said the effects were due to barley’s fiber content increasing the number of good bacteria in the gut and releasing helpful hormones.

Oats

Oats are a food that is high in fiber and hence can control blood sugar levels. Oats have a medium GL of 13, according to Oregon State University. Half a cup of cooked oatmeal in the morning counts as the equivalent of 1 ounce of whole grains. Oats a popular whole-grain choice for someone managing diabetes because they're easy to include in your breakfast routine

Ramdana

Nutrition-rich Ramdana is also known as Amaranth and Rajgira is a protein-rich grain. Ramdana is a gluten-free whole grain, which is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. That's why diabetes patients must include it in their diet. Blood sugar remains under control by consuming it.

Ragi

Ragi looks like mustard, but it's consumption cures many diseases. This whole grain is the storehouse of a healthy body. Eating this reduces bad cholesterol, which helps a lot in diabetes patients. Also, it is a very effective weight loss source.

Brown Rice

A study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine showed that eating five or more servings of white rice each week led to an increased risk of diabetes. Conversely, consuming just two servings of brown rice each week led to a lower risk. And it’s as easy as it sounds. The data indicated that replacing roughly one-third of a daily serving of white rice with brown rice would lead to a 16 percent reduction in overall type 2 diabetes risk.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

