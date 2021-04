Image Source : FREEPIK Covid India LIVE updates: 'Vaccines can bring us closer to the future we all desire,' says WHO

As the country witness surging Covid19 cases, it has become of utmost importance to follow the safety guidelines given by the government and take care of yourself and your loved ones. The virus has been spreading rapidly and showing new symptoms. However fever, breathlessness and body pain have been constant. At this time, it is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-