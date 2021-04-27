Image Source : PTI COVID-19: 895 deaths in Maharashtra, highest ever in 24 hours; 66,358 new cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported as many as 895 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in fatalities. The state, one of the worst hit by theCOVID-19 pandemic, logged 66,358 fresh cases, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085.

As many as 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 36,69,548. The number of active cases stands at 6,72,434.

Over 5 lakh receive vaccine jabs

Over five lakh people were administered vaccine doses against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the highest in one day so far, the state government has said.

"The Maharashtra government vaccinated 5,34,372 people yesterday," health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters on Tuesday.

In Mumbai alone 69,922 people were inoculated. So far, 23,48,240 people have received vaccine jabs in the country's financial capital, Tope said.

Across the state, 1,49,21,411 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"Maharashtra is leading in the country in absolute numbers of vaccinated people. We can do a better job still if more doses are made available," Tope said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 83.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Currently, 42,64,936 people are in home quarantine and 30,146 are in institutional quarantine.

