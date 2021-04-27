Image Source : PTI Maharashtra demands 12 crore doses of Covishield from Serum Institute

The Maharashtra government has demanded 12 crore vaccine doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India, Pune to inoculate the state's residents. In a letter addressed to SII's CEO, Adar C Poonawala, the Public Health Department said that if the state government decides to vaccinate population between 18 to 44 years of age group, then about 12 crore vaccine doses would be required.

"Government of India has announced accelerated national Covid-19 vaccine strategy; it would come in effect from May 1. If Government of Maharashtra decides to vaccinate population between 18 to 44 years of age group, then about 12 crore vaccine doses would be required," the letter signed by Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of the Public Health Department, said.

"In this context, we would like you to inform us as to how many doses of Covishield you would be in a position to supply to Government of Maharashtra every month for the next six months period beginning May," the letter added.

Vyas also asked Poonawala to inform the state about the procurement price per dose and other conditions.

The Centre has announced that people above 18 years of age will be eligible to get coronavirus vaccine from May 1. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare workers. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India opened vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

