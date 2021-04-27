Image Source : FREEPIK Are you Vitamin C deficient? Eat these 5 foods daily to build immunity

With Covid cases rapidly increasing in the country, it has become very important to build a strong immune system. Other than getting vaccinated, everyone should focus on boosting their immunity to prevent the infection. Vitamin C is important in the process of strengthening immunity.

Various methods are adopted by different people to strengthen the immune system of the body, but you should definitely include these foods rich in vitamin C in your diet. This will boost your immunity and prevent many dangerous diseases.

Oranges

Oranges are rich in many nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin B and vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and choline. In summers, it also helps the body to get the necessary water nutrition, which increases the body's immunity. Apart from this, consuming oranges prevents diseases caused by sunlight.

Mangoes

As soon as the summer starts, mangoes can be found in every shop. This King of fruits is rich in plenty of nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, iron, copper, potassium which along with increasing immunity, get rid of many other diseases. Therefore, it should be consumed daily.

Grapes

Grapes are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B as well as potassium and calcium. In addition, it has a powerful antioxidant element called flavonoids which is considered extremely beneficial for the body.

Lemon

Lemon contains vitamins such as thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B-6, vitamin E and folate, along with a lot of vitamin C which strengthens your immune system and protects against many infectious diseases. You can consume it by adding it to water or in salads etc.

Tomatoes

Sufficient amounts of vitamin C, lycopene, vitamins, potassium are found in Tomatoes. Eating a tomato on an empty stomach every day is effective. It can also be consumed as a salad.