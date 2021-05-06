Thursday, May 06, 2021
     
  Covid India LIVE updates: WHO includes airborne transmission possibility of Covid in updated guidelines
Covid India LIVE updates: WHO includes airborne transmission possibility of Covid in updated guidelines

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2021 7:55 IST
WHO includes airborne transmission possibility of Covid in updated guidelines
WHO includes airborne transmission possibility of Covid in updated guidelines

COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: World Health Organisation (WHO)  has admitted that there is a possibility of airborne transmission of the coronavirus. In its updated guidelines, WHO has included safety measures for the same. On the other hand, the Ministry of Health has warned the citizens of the third wave of Covid. Given the rising level of coronavirus cases, the government believes that the third wave of covid is certain, but it is not clear when the third wave will arrive. We should prepare for the new wave by taking care of ourselves, building immunity and keeping the lungs strong.

Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

Covid India LIVE updates

  • May 06, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Airborne possibility of covid included in WHO's updated guidelines

    "Current evidence suggests that the virus spreads mainly between people who are in close contact with each other, typically within 1 metre (short-range). A person can be infected when aerosols or droplets containing the virus are inhaled or come directly into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth."

    "The virus can also spread in poorly ventilated and/or crowded indoor settings, where people tend to spend longer periods of time. This is because aerosols remain suspended in the air or travel farther than 1 metre (long-range)."

    "People may also become infected by touching surfaces that have been contaminated by the virus when touching their eyes, nose or mouth without cleaning their hands."

    "Further research is ongoing to better understand the spread of the virus and which settings are most risky and why. Research is also under way to study virus variants that are emerging and why some are more transmissible."

  • May 06, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Given the rising level of the coronavirus cases, the third wave of covid is certain, but it is not clear when the third wave will arrive. We should prepare for the new wave of Corona. : Ministry of Health

