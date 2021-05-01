Saturday, May 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: Over 15.48 cr vaccine doses administered so far, informs Health Ministry
Live now

COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: Over 15.48 cr vaccine doses administered so far, informs Health Ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,48,54,096 according to the 8 pm provisional report by Ministry of health.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2021 7:09 IST
Representative image
Image Source : PTI

Representative image

COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has surpassed 15. 48 crore with over 26 lakh shots being given till 8 pm on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,48,54,096 according to the 8 pm provisional report.

These include 94,10,892 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,40,077 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,25,48,925 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 68,11,824 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,26,53,077 and 37,59,948 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years of age have been administered the first and second dose while 5,23,51,313 and 1,10,78,040 above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

 

Live updates :COVID 19 India Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 01, 2021 7:09 AM (IST)

    Touted as the largest vaccine drive, India has so far administered close to 15.5 cr coronavirus vaccines. Sharing details, Ministry of Health informed 26 lakh COVID-19 vaccines were given on Friday alone.

     

Top News

Latest News

X