Image Source : PTI Delhi lockdown extended by a week.

In view of the Covid situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that lockdown in the national capital is being extended by one week. The current lockdown was to end on Monday (May 3), however, it has been further extended for one more week. This is the second time in 2021 when lockdown has been extended to contain the spread of the virus. The restrictions in Delhi were first placed on April 19.

Latest India News