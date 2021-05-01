COVID Fact Check: No, you can't use nebuliser in place of oxygen cylinder to maintain SpO2 levels

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Of late, a video of a doctor named Ashok has been doing rounds across social media platforms and it is being forwarded on WhatsApp messages too. In the viral video, the doctor claims that an empty nebuliser can improve the level of blood oxygen. The video became quite popular demand after oxygen supplies increased across the country lately. However, the video is fake and there is scientific evidence to prove it.

PIB Fact check also quashed the video and called it fake. "In a video being shared on WhatsApp, the nebulizer machine is being shown as an alternative to the oxygen cylinder," a tweet by the verified account of PIB reads.

"#PIBFactCheck: This video is # fake. There is no scientific evidence that nebulizer machines can maintain oxygen levels in the blood," it adds.

For the unversed, in the video, the doctor says it's heartbreaking to see the country grappling with the oxygen crisis and spending so much on oxygen cylinders. He then goes on to perform an experiment of using a nebulizer to maintain spO2 levels. He is heard saying, "I am showing you a trick. You can do this. This is the nebuliser. This is the machine where we put the medicine. But don't use any medicine. Use the empty nebuliser. Sit down. Put it on your nose and switch on the machine. There is enough oxygen in the environment. Don't rush after oxygen cylinders. Don't put your life at stake. Stay at home. Thank you,"

Meanwhile, according to several reports, a normal level of oxygen is usually 95% or higher. Some people with chronic lung disease or sleep apnea can have normal levels of around 90%. However, if your home SpO2 reading is lower than 90%, it is best to call your health care provider immediately.