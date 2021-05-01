Saturday, May 01, 2021
     
  India records over 4L new COVID cases; 3,523 deaths in biggest 24-hour spike

India records over 4L new COVID cases; 3,523 deaths in biggest 24-hour spike

India reported more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April, making it the worst month of the pandemic, and the total number of new cases recorded during the month is equivalent to what was earlier witnessed in over six months, showing the enormity of the second wave of COVID-19.

New Delhi Published on: May 01, 2021 9:47 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

India records over 4 lakh new COVID cases

India on Monday recorded 4,01,993 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,523 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,56,84,406. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,91,64,969, with 32,68,710 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,11,853. A total of 15,49,89,635 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.  

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 181 16  5701 58  67  
2 Andhra Pradesh 122980 8822  970718 8468  7992 64 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1226 114  17134 49  59  
4 Assam 25173 722  226643 2449  1307 26 
5 Bihar 105401 4579  362356 11194  2560 80 
6 Chandigarh 6906 254  35263 457  478 13 
7 Chhattisgarh 118958 1048  601161 13677  8581 269 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1933 148  5567 318  4  
9 Delhi 99361 1384  1033825 25288  16147 375 
10 Goa 22945 2047  66939 955  1168 22 
11 Gujarat 142046 4252  418548 10180  7183 173 
12 Haryana 97562 4387  386200 9348  4216 98 
13 Himachal Pradesh 18425 590  79365 1731  1497 37 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 28359 2215  145441 1287  2283 30 
15 Jharkhand 57716 1839  173035 4002  2660 120 
16 Karnataka 382710 33195  1124909 14884  15523 217 
17 Kerala 304074 19650  1261801 17500  5308 49 
18 Ladakh 1450 147  12376 247  143
19 Lakshadweep 1324 48  1439 57  4  
20 Madhya Pradesh 90796 1281  466915 13584  5616 97 
21 Maharashtra 664683 7619  3868976 69710  68813 828 
22 Manipur 1417 192  29764 74  405
23 Meghalaya 1592 61  15083 166  171
24 Mizoram 1079 44  4926 44  15
25 Nagaland 1261 188  12611 34  104
26 Odisha 56737 3653  385414 5014  2043 14 
27 Puducherry 9519 530  48298 653  805 12 
28 Punjab 55798 844  306153 5106  9022 113 
29 Rajasthan 176485 6966  417277 10034  4239 155 
30 Sikkim 1432 185  6373 19  147
31 Tamil Nadu 115128 2572  1037582 16007  14046 113 
32 Telangana 78888 1161  362160 6542  2312 51 
33 Tripura 1266 105  33679 67  397
34 Uttarakhand 49492 1173  128405 4359  2624 122 
35 Uttar Pradesh 310783 1546  928971 32494  12570 332 
36 West Bengal 113624 3383  703398 13932  11344 96 
Total# 3268710 98482  15684406 299988  211853 3523

With a record number of over 3.86 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,87,67,962 -- from 1,21,49,335 at the end of March 2021.

Earlier, it had taken more than six months since September 22, 2020, for the caseload to increase by over 66 lakh.

The health ministry said since April, there has been a steep rise in the number of cases.

From April 5 onwards, the country saw over one lakh cases being reported in a day, while from April 15, the single-day rise in the number of cases went past two lakh and from April 22, it started recording over three lakh daily cases.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has said the COVID-19 crisis in India is indeed very serious, noting that the cases have not peaked yet.

“I’m afraid that the crisis in India with the surge in the virus is indeed very, very serious. India’s reporting an increasing number of cases almost every day. The crisis has not peaked yet,” Gayle E Smith, the State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security told reporters at a news conference.

Smith explained that in a surge, there’s a lag time between when people are infected, when they become sick and when they may need care.

