India records over 4L new COVID cases; 3,523 deaths in biggest 24-hour spike

India records over 4 lakh new COVID cases

India on Monday recorded 4,01,993 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,523 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,56,84,406. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,91,64,969, with 32,68,710 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,11,853. A total of 15,49,89,635 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India reported more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April, making it the worst month of the pandemic, and the total number of new cases recorded during the month is equivalent to what was earlier witnessed in over six months, showing the enormity of the second wave of COVID-19.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 181 16 5701 58 67 2 Andhra Pradesh 122980 8822 970718 8468 7992 64 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1226 114 17134 49 59 4 Assam 25173 722 226643 2449 1307 26 5 Bihar 105401 4579 362356 11194 2560 80 6 Chandigarh 6906 254 35263 457 478 13 7 Chhattisgarh 118958 1048 601161 13677 8581 269 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1933 148 5567 318 4 9 Delhi 99361 1384 1033825 25288 16147 375 10 Goa 22945 2047 66939 955 1168 22 11 Gujarat 142046 4252 418548 10180 7183 173 12 Haryana 97562 4387 386200 9348 4216 98 13 Himachal Pradesh 18425 590 79365 1731 1497 37 14 Jammu and Kashmir 28359 2215 145441 1287 2283 30 15 Jharkhand 57716 1839 173035 4002 2660 120 16 Karnataka 382710 33195 1124909 14884 15523 217 17 Kerala 304074 19650 1261801 17500 5308 49 18 Ladakh 1450 147 12376 247 143 3 19 Lakshadweep 1324 48 1439 57 4 20 Madhya Pradesh 90796 1281 466915 13584 5616 97 21 Maharashtra 664683 7619 3868976 69710 68813 828 22 Manipur 1417 192 29764 74 405 5 23 Meghalaya 1592 61 15083 166 171 2 24 Mizoram 1079 44 4926 44 15 1 25 Nagaland 1261 188 12611 34 104 4 26 Odisha 56737 3653 385414 5014 2043 14 27 Puducherry 9519 530 48298 653 805 12 28 Punjab 55798 844 306153 5106 9022 113 29 Rajasthan 176485 6966 417277 10034 4239 155 30 Sikkim 1432 185 6373 19 147 1 31 Tamil Nadu 115128 2572 1037582 16007 14046 113 32 Telangana 78888 1161 362160 6542 2312 51 33 Tripura 1266 105 33679 67 397 1 34 Uttarakhand 49492 1173 128405 4359 2624 122 35 Uttar Pradesh 310783 1546 928971 32494 12570 332 36 West Bengal 113624 3383 703398 13932 11344 96 Total# 3268710 98482 15684406 299988 211853 3523

With a record number of over 3.86 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,87,67,962 -- from 1,21,49,335 at the end of March 2021.

Earlier, it had taken more than six months since September 22, 2020, for the caseload to increase by over 66 lakh.

The health ministry said since April, there has been a steep rise in the number of cases.

From April 5 onwards, the country saw over one lakh cases being reported in a day, while from April 15, the single-day rise in the number of cases went past two lakh and from April 22, it started recording over three lakh daily cases.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has said the COVID-19 crisis in India is indeed very serious, noting that the cases have not peaked yet.

“I’m afraid that the crisis in India with the surge in the virus is indeed very, very serious. India’s reporting an increasing number of cases almost every day. The crisis has not peaked yet,” Gayle E Smith, the State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security told reporters at a news conference.

Smith explained that in a surge, there’s a lag time between when people are infected, when they become sick and when they may need care.

