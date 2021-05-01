India records over 4L new COVID cases; 3,523 deaths in biggest 24-hour spike

India on Monday recorded 4,01,993 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,523 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,56,84,406. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,91,64,969, with 32,68,710 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,11,853. A total of 15,49,89,635 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India reported more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April, making it the worst month of the pandemic, and the total number of new cases recorded during the month is equivalent to what was earlier witnessed in over six months, showing the enormity of the second wave of COVID-19.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|181
|16
|5701
|58
|67
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|122980
|8822
|970718
|8468
|7992
|64
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1226
|114
|17134
|49
|59
|4
|Assam
|25173
|722
|226643
|2449
|1307
|26
|5
|Bihar
|105401
|4579
|362356
|11194
|2560
|80
|6
|Chandigarh
|6906
|254
|35263
|457
|478
|13
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|118958
|1048
|601161
|13677
|8581
|269
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1933
|148
|5567
|318
|4
|9
|Delhi
|99361
|1384
|1033825
|25288
|16147
|375
|10
|Goa
|22945
|2047
|66939
|955
|1168
|22
|11
|Gujarat
|142046
|4252
|418548
|10180
|7183
|173
|12
|Haryana
|97562
|4387
|386200
|9348
|4216
|98
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|18425
|590
|79365
|1731
|1497
|37
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|28359
|2215
|145441
|1287
|2283
|30
|15
|Jharkhand
|57716
|1839
|173035
|4002
|2660
|120
|16
|Karnataka
|382710
|33195
|1124909
|14884
|15523
|217
|17
|Kerala
|304074
|19650
|1261801
|17500
|5308
|49
|18
|Ladakh
|1450
|147
|12376
|247
|143
|3
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1324
|48
|1439
|57
|4
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|90796
|1281
|466915
|13584
|5616
|97
|21
|Maharashtra
|664683
|7619
|3868976
|69710
|68813
|828
|22
|Manipur
|1417
|192
|29764
|74
|405
|5
|23
|Meghalaya
|1592
|61
|15083
|166
|171
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|1079
|44
|4926
|44
|15
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1261
|188
|12611
|34
|104
|4
|26
|Odisha
|56737
|3653
|385414
|5014
|2043
|14
|27
|Puducherry
|9519
|530
|48298
|653
|805
|12
|28
|Punjab
|55798
|844
|306153
|5106
|9022
|113
|29
|Rajasthan
|176485
|6966
|417277
|10034
|4239
|155
|30
|Sikkim
|1432
|185
|6373
|19
|147
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|115128
|2572
|1037582
|16007
|14046
|113
|32
|Telangana
|78888
|1161
|362160
|6542
|2312
|51
|33
|Tripura
|1266
|105
|33679
|67
|397
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|49492
|1173
|128405
|4359
|2624
|122
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|310783
|1546
|928971
|32494
|12570
|332
|36
|West Bengal
|113624
|3383
|703398
|13932
|11344
|96
|Total#
|3268710
|98482
|15684406
|299988
|211853
|3523
With a record number of over 3.86 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 1,87,67,962 -- from 1,21,49,335 at the end of March 2021.
Earlier, it had taken more than six months since September 22, 2020, for the caseload to increase by over 66 lakh.
The health ministry said since April, there has been a steep rise in the number of cases.
From April 5 onwards, the country saw over one lakh cases being reported in a day, while from April 15, the single-day rise in the number of cases went past two lakh and from April 22, it started recording over three lakh daily cases.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has said the COVID-19 crisis in India is indeed very serious, noting that the cases have not peaked yet.
“I’m afraid that the crisis in India with the surge in the virus is indeed very, very serious. India’s reporting an increasing number of cases almost every day. The crisis has not peaked yet,” Gayle E Smith, the State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security told reporters at a news conference.
Smith explained that in a surge, there’s a lag time between when people are infected, when they become sick and when they may need care.