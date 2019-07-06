Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Mumbai: illegal parking may cost you upto Rs 23,000 from tomorrow

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented new rules for vehicles parked illegally. The new rules will see fines being imposed on such vehicle owners ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,000.

This would be applicable to all vehicles parked within 500 meter radius of the 26 authorised public parking lots and 20 designated BESTS depots in the city.

The penalty will comprise the actual fine for illegal parking and towing charges, which will come to a whopping Rs 5000 to Rs 8,300 for two-wheelers and Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,250 for heavy vehicles.

Here is a brief breakage of the fine you will have to pay for parking your car illegally

S No. Vehicle Type Penalty Towing Charges Total Payment Late Fees(per day) 1 Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) Rs 10000 Rs 5000 Rs 15000 Rs 275 2 Medium Motor Vehicle Rs 7700 Rs 3300 Rs 11000 Rs 220 3 Light Motor Four Wheeler Vehicles (LMV) Rs 7500 Rs 2500 Rs 10000 Rs 170 4 Three Wheelers Rs 6900 Rs 1100 Rs 8000 Rs 140 5 Two Wheelers Rs 4300 Rs 700 Rs 5000 Rs 110

BMC's notices proclaiming the new parking fines-cum-towing charges went up in different areas of the city on Friday warning potential offenders, a civic official told news agency IANS.

The new penalties for medium vehicles shall be Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,600, light motor vehicles Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,100 and for all types of three-wheelers Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,200 per violation.

From the minimum amounts, the fines will keep increasing progressively daily for late payment charges till the maximum rates.

Mumbai has an estimated vehicle population of around three million comprising all categories.

Anticipating brawls between drivers and implementing officials, the BMC has requisitioned services of ex-service personnel and even private security guards to help the traffic police, said the official.

Initially, the new parking rules shall be implemented in dense traffic areas and in localities with already sufficient alternative parking facilities, gradually it will be extended to all other areas.

"This will curb instances of people simply parking anywhere, disappearing for brief to prolonged periods to complete some work before returning, but by that time, traffic is already in chaos, especially on main roads," the official said.