Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List

Coronavirus containment zones in the national capital have risen up to 158 as the number of cases surges past 20,000. As per latest figures, Delhi has had 22,132 coronavirus cases out of which 12,333 are active cases. In the national capital, 9,243 people have recovered after contracting the virus while 556 have succumbed to the illness.

Over the last 24 hours in Delhi, 12 new containment zones have been added.

Among the 158 containment zones, 7 are in Central Delhi, 6 are in East Delhi, 10 are in New Delhi, 29 are in North Delhi, 4 are in North-East Delhi, 14 are in North-West Delhi, 8 are in Shahdara, 16 are in South Delhi, 17 are in South-East Delhi, 18 are in West Delhi while the worst hit district in South-West with 29 remaining containment zones. Image Source : INDIA TV District wise containment zones

Full List of Containment Zones in Delhi

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List

List of De-contained Zones in Delhi

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage