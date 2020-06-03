Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List
Delhi containment zones rise to 158 amid Unlock 1 | Full List
Coronavirus containment zones in the national capital have risen up to 158 as the number of cases surges past 20,000. As per latest figures, Delhi has had 22,132 coronavirus cases out of which 12,333 are active cases. In the national capital, 9,243 people have recovered after contracting the virus while 556 have succumbed to the illness.
Over the last 24 hours in Delhi, 12 new containment zones have been added.
Among the 158 containment zones, 7 are in Central Delhi, 6 are in East Delhi, 10 are in New Delhi, 29 are in North Delhi, 4 are in North-East Delhi, 14 are in North-West Delhi, 8 are in Shahdara, 16 are in South Delhi, 17 are in South-East Delhi, 18 are in West Delhi while the worst hit district in South-West with 29 remaining containment zones.