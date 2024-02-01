FACT CHECK: Misleading video falsely identifies specially-abled man as TikTok founder | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of a misleading video falsely identifies a specially-abled man as the founder of TikTok.

A video circulating online has sparked false claims that a specially-abled man featured in the footage is the founder of the popular Chinese social media platform TikTok. India TV's Fact Check team has conducted a comprehensive investigation, debunking these claims and identifying the man in question as Chinese motivational speaker Chen Zhou, not affiliated with TikTok. The viral video consists of two clips—one capturing the man's interaction with children and the other showcasing him addressing a crowd of adults. Misleading captions, such as "Founder & Chairman of Tik-Tok. Nothing is Impossible…," accompanied the video when shared on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of a video circulating online has sparked false claims.

India TV did a Fact Check

To verify the authenticity of these claims, the India TV Fact Check team initiated a keyword search related to the 'TikTok Founder' on Google. The search results overwhelmingly pointed to Zhang Yiming, the primary founder of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. Visual comparisons revealed a clear distinction between Yiming and the individual portrayed in the viral video.

In a meticulous effort to trace the origins of the video, the Fact Check team conducted a reverse image search on a keyframe from the footage. This led them to another video on the Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin, where the person was correctly identified as Chen Zhou, a motivational speaker. A South China Morning Post article dated June 3, 2023, shed light on Chen Zhou's inspiring story—he lost both legs in a train accident and is recognized as the "legless warrior" for his efforts in raising awareness about disabilities.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of the search results overwhelmingly pointed to Zhang Yiming.

Chen Zhou's background, as reported in the article, reveals a challenging life. Born to a poor family in Shandong Province, he faced hardships from a young age. Abandoned by his parents, Chen was raised by his grandfather. Despite these adversities, he has become a motivational speaker, employing his experiences to connect with people in a meaningful way. A TEDx Talks video from 2014, available on the official YouTube channel, features Chen discussing how to lead a meaningful life despite physical challenges.

The misinformation surrounding the viral video not only falsely associates Chen Zhou with TikTok but also spreads inaccurate information about the platform's founder. The Fact Check team aims to rectify these misconceptions and urges social media users to verify information before sharing it further.

Conclusion

The viral video showcasing the specially-abled man is identified as Chen Zhou, a motivational speaker, and not Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok. The India TV Fact Check team emphasizes the importance of fact-checking to curb the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

Also read | FACT CHECK: Viral video incorrectly attributes dance performance to Odisha collector Ananya Das