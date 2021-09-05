Follow us on Image Source : PR Sanjivani to Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Get glimpse into a doctor’s life with these medical dramas

Frontline warriors – a new word added to the everyday lexicon due to the pandemic – have tough tasks at hand. We have watched the adversities faced by cops, media, civic authorities but there are very few shows that go into great details about the professional and personal lives of the medical fraternity. Hectic schedules, lots of challenges, long hours, yet doctors, nurses, ward boys, etc. overcome the obstacles and continue doing what they do best – save lives.

As we recognise medical workers are the real superheroes without capes in times of grave crisis, here’s a look at 4 medical dramas that explore different aspects of a modern-day medic.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11:

Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional medical drama set against the backdrop of 26/11 attacks starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary and more. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

It brings to fore the stories of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 shows you what a government hospital looked like on the night of terror attacks. You can watch It exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from 9th September 2021.

Operation MBBS:

Every medical professional has to go under MBBS training to become a doctor. Revolving around three first-year MBBS students, portrayed by Ayush Mehra, Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan, this series is set inside a medical college, Operation MBBS talks about the extreme academic pressure that MBBS students face. The series is all about their friendship, internal conflicts, and the journey towards becoming a doctor which will help experience their training days. Watch Operation MBBS on MX Player.

Laakhon Mein Ek 2:

Created by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Laakhon Mein Ek 2 Is a story which follows junior doctor Shreya Pathare (Shweta Tripathi) who is an honest, sincere, and brave student nominated by her district hospital CMO (Sandeep Mehta) to organize a cataract camp in the remote Maharashtrian village of Sitlapur. While she tries to be the ideal agent of change, she ends up striking a much stronger association of disordered government healthcare mechanisms and the medical black market. We see a reality check into the Indian Healthcare System and actually feel and empathize with the protagonist’s struggle. Watch the second season of Laakhon Mein Ek 2 on Amazon prime Video.

Sanjivani:

Sanjivani, the medical drama which has been known for years, was recently back with a new story. The latest version of the show focussed on how doctor Ishani (Surbhi Chandna) had given up on her dreams of becoming the best doctor and finding love. It showcased how personal life affects professional life if not balanced together. Watch the new season of Sanjivani on Disney+Hotstar.