Here's fun-tastic Indian comedy web shows that you can binge-watch over long weekend

Laughter is the best medicine! If you don't have any plans for the long weekend, then all you need to do is chill and binge-watch some amazing content at home. With the pandemic not getting over anytime soon, the best way to cheer up is by being happy and keeping the mood light. Here are 5 such shows which you can binge-watch with your family over the long weekend and laugh out loud with them.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video launched the second season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare last week and fans of Zakir Khan are going absolutely gaga over it. It is a fun comedy series based on Ronny Pathak (essayed by Zakir Khan) who leads a double life. To the world, he is the nephew of the local MLA (Vidhayak) and likes to think of himself as a youth leader. But in reality, he is a jobless 26-year-old. The first season which won the hearts of viewers explored Ronny Bhaiya’s adventures as he gets stuck in multiple situations, because of this big lie and ended with the truth being revealed and Ronny coming face to face with the MLA. This time around, Ronny has his eyes set on a bigger career goal but finds himself stuck in complicated situations like a new rivalry and an interesting love triangle. It’s a show you certainly don’t want to miss as the new season is an adventurous roller-coaster ride that’s packed with more lies, challenges, and rib-tickling laughter.

Pushpavalli (Amazon Prime Video)

Pushpavalli is an Amazon Prime Video original comedy-drama series that stars comedian and actor Sumukhi Suresh as the titular character who is smitten by Nikhil Rao at an organic food convention. Unable to get him out of her mind, she follows him all the way to Bengaluru where she works with her friend and sets up a new life. The show got an amazing response from viewers and critics alike and bagged three international awards at the Istanbul film awards. One can easily binge-watch the two seasons of the series as it makes for an entertaining watch and now fans can’t wait for the third season.

The Office (Hotstar Specials)

The Office, an adaptation of the classic British sitcom of the same name depicts the everyday scenario of a 9 to 5 office and revolves around an over-enthusiastic boss, Jagdeep Chadda who does his best towards keeping the morale of his employees at an all-time high. His efforts see him make every attempt towards telling his employees to consider him as one of their pals. If that wasn’t enough, his lame jokes and failed attempts to impress his perennially bored colleagues always fall flat. Filled with a lot of fun and frenzy, it’s an office unlike you’ve ever seen before. The show has two seasons and stars Mukul Chadda, Gopal Dutt, Sayandeep Sengupta, and Gauhar Khan.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix)

This stand-up special by comedian Kanan Gill, sees him revisit the life goals he set in a letter written as a teen to his future self and talks about meeting and not meeting those expectations. In Yours Sincerely, Kanan focuses on the goals that he had set for his future self and its back-story. He even touches on various important topics like insecurities, suicide, bullying, and depression.

Hey Prabhu Season 2 (MX Player)

Rajat Barmecha returns as a social media influencer with a dysfunctional life in the second season of comedy-drama series Hey Prabhu. He is seen dealing with parental problems, a new reporting manager at work, complicated love life, erectile dysfunction, and more. The show is a light-hearted comedy that deals with some real-world issues which are what made it a fun and enlightening watch. It has an ensemble cast that includes Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya among others.