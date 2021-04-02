Ajeeb Daastaans trailer out: Fatima Sana Sheikh, Shefali Shah promise riveting watch in Netflix's anthology

Image Source : PF FETCH Ajeeb Daastaans

A twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace... Netflix’s Ajeeb Daastaans explores jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity. Blurring the lines between right and wrong, the anthology explores the complexities of human behaviour and relationships. The short film comprises of an ensemble cast with names like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul.

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred. Watch the trailer here:

The anthology has four stories-- Majnu, Khilauna, Geeli Pucchi and Ankahi.

Director Shashank Khaitan shared details about Majnu:

“My film Majnu explores the dynamics of three characters, their interpersonal relationships and how they keep evolving with each scene. Jaideep, Fatima and Armaan’s characters all want love on their own terms and the space to express themselves but are trapped within the norms of society, much like a lot of people around us. Working on a predefined theme about flawed relationships was a unique experience for me as this is the first time I made something so unusual yet realistic.”

Director Raj Mehta on Khilauna:

“Khilauna was made with the intention of bringing an unexpected storytelling experience to the audience. The story and the title itself, might have different interpretations for each viewer and that is what makes it exciting. Nushrratt, Abhishek and Inayat have this multi-dimensional relationship which adds depth to the film. We have presented imperfect characters, much like real life with no clear blacks or whites. It is entirely on your perspective and hopefully the film will leave audiences feeling perplexed yet entertained!”

Director Neeraj Ghaywan on Geeli Pucchi:

“Geeli Pucchi explores the intersectional realities of two women from disparate worlds. They are both longing for an emotional connection which they end up finding in one another. It was truly inspiring to see Konkana and Aditi bring these characters and their relationship to life. Geeli Pucchi is a complex ride of emotions and I am very excited to see the audience's reaction to it.”

Director Kayoze Irani on Ankahi:

“Ankahi is all about emotions - those that can be expressed and those that are left unsaid. What attracted me to the film was the fact that communication doesn’t need to be verbal and a lot can be said without words. Manav and Shefali were a treat to direct and they lift the entire storyline. It’s an amazing feeling when lines written on paper transform into a beautiful vision because of fabulous acting and chemistry. The sense of fulfilment after completing a film is immense and I can't wait to share it with the audience.”

Ajeeb Daastaans is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and it premieres on Netflix on 16 April.