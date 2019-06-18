Sacred Games season 2 set to release in August?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin starrer Sacred Games 2 pushed to August

The first Netflix original series in India which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, who produced it under their banner Phantom Films. Season 1 which was released in 2018 was a hit! Fans and critics both loved the show. The first season had 8 episodes and almost every person binge-watched the show at one go.

The fans instantly demanded for Season 2 of Sacred Games. The demand was heard by the makers and season 2 was announced after 3 months of the initial release. The show was based on a book by Vikram Chandra managed to have the grip of the audience with the story of Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde.

Sacred Games 2 cast was revealed a couple of months back and featured Saif, Ranveer Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and Nawazuddin. As per the Mid-Day report, Saif and Nawaz starrer Sacred Games 2 was set to release on June 28. The makers wanted a good amount of gap between the two hit series and hence, the fans have to wait for a little longer for second season.

There is also a date issue going with Saif and Nawaz as both are busy with their different projects. The Kaalakaandi actor is busy with his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman in London. Nawaz is also working with his brother's directorial venture Bole Chudiya.

Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Alaia Furniturewallah who is making her debut in Bollywood with this film, she is Saif's on-screen daughter in the film. We might also witness Kareena Kapoor Khan's special cameo in the film. Jawaani Jaaneman is expected to release in 2020