Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi gets 'COVID 19: Do Not Visit' notice outside house. Here's why

The world is fighting the novel coronavirus, in the wake of the same our country has been called for a complete lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are being asked to stay indoors to protect themselves from the disease. Amid this, popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who has won million hearts through her role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has got a 'COVID 19: Do Not Visit' notice outside her house. This was because of the fact that her brother Aishwarya Tripathi- a pilot in Indigo airlines has been asked to home quarantine after he reached Bhopal a few days back after flying many international flights.

In an Instagram post, she revealed how a notice outside her house caused panic in the airline staff because it did not mention that his brother was not corona positive. She wrote, "My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff.Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it ‘failed to mention that he’s NOT COVID POSITIVE’, I didn’t know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE!"

Sharing details about her brother's travel history, she told TOI, "My brother’s last international flight was about 13 days ago and he shows no symptoms of Coronavirus. Also, he has been reporting everyday to the authorised government doctors to get himself checked. All aviation crew members, who have been on international flights in the recent past, have self-quarantined themselves, but it does not mean that they have tested positive. It’s just a safety measure."

Amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus infection in India, more worrying news came on Saturday when Covid-19 cases in the country exceeded one thousand. Out of a total of 1008 reported cases, 909 are still infected with COVID-19.