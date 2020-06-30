TikTok star Ashnoor Kaur supports decision of banning Chinese apps

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHNOORKAUR TikTok star Ashnoor Kaur supports the decision of banning Chinese apps

The Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps like Tik Tok, UC Browser, Shein, etc on Monday. The decision was taken amidst rising tensions between the China and the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh resulting in the loss of lives of as many as 20 Indian soldiers in violence. Ever since the historic announcement, various celebrities have been taking to social media to express their excitement. Sailing in the same boat was TV actress Ashnoor Kaur who is also one of the most popular TikTok users. The star supported PM Modi-led government's decision.

Ashnoor said, "I am very happy with the decision of the government of the digital strike that banned all Chinese apps. I am fully supporting it because these apps became an important part of our life, especially the life of the youth. It was a tool of entertainment tool for them. However, now that the distraction has been removed, we will be able to focus on productive things."

#TikTok star Ashnoor Kaur reacts to ban on 59 Chinese apps pic.twitter.com/FwrGHespQ8 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 30, 2020

Ashnoor continued, "We can use the Indian apps instead and can make us them as a source of entertainment. This decision is very important for us so that we become self-sufficient and start using Indian things. For the unversed, Ashnoor has 3.3 million followers on TikTok.

The Information Technology Ministry in a statement said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India."

