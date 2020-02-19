Sidharth Shukla opens up on Bigg Boss 13 being fixed, says, 'Doesn't make a difference what people think'

Actor Sidharth Shukla is not bothered about all the noise around his "Bigg Boss" win as he says it doesn't matter to him because the people have given him immense love throughout the show. Shukla edged out Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" season 13. The makers of the show were accused of being biased towards the TV actor by social media users, including former "Bigg Boss" contestant and actor Kishwer Merchant, who called Shukla an "undeserving winner."

When asked about the allegations, Shukla told PTI, "I just feel that's really sad that people feel that especially when they have been a part of it and know exactly how the show works." "You cannot really change someone's point of view. Each one has their own opinion and so does she (Kishwer). To me, it doesn't make a difference what some people say it because there are a lot of people out there, who have showered me with a lot of love," he added.

The actor, known for TV shows "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", said he feels great after winning the show. "My journey was fantastic, where I displayed most of the emotions that I could... I haven't had a lot of interaction with people outside. From whatever I have heard and seen, there's been a lot of love and support from people and that's really something I don't want to lose out on. I hope I don't do anything that gets them off me."

Throughout "Bigg Boss 13", the actor stayed in news for his aggressive behaviour towards fellow contestants. His rivalry with Asim was one of the biggest talking points of the Colors TV show.

Shukla said the aggressive side which came out on the show was because of the format itself, which puts one in close quarters with different people.

"In the outside world, you have the choice to walk away and not keeping in touch with people, you feel you aren't getting along with. So, aggression is something that's going to be in check," he added.

