Rubina Dilaik sets her iconic Bigg Boss 14 winning gown for LGBTQIA+ charity sale; Details inside

Rubina Dilaik who portrays a transgender woman in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii leaves no stone unturned to work in support of Transgender Rights. In commemoration of Pride Month in June, Rubina has selected a few special items including her iconic Bigg Boss 14 winning gown from her wardrobe and has put them up on a virtual sale to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

The lime colored ruffle gown with puffy golden sleeves in intricate shimmer that Rubina Dilaik wore while taking home the "Bigg Boss 14" trophy is up for sale for a cause, along with other gowns she wore on the reality show. The wardrobe also includes a piece she wore in the music video "Marjaneya".

Rubina stated her concern for the transgender community expressing that it's a long way to go towards making the transgender community feel more a part of mainstream society.

"Until we get to a point where we don't need a special month to commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community, our efforts will not stop," she said.

The Big Boss winner has always been vocal about transgender rights, and earned acclaim for her role as a transgender woman in the popular TV show "Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". Her "Big Boss 14" gown will be on sale through pre-loved fashion platform Dolce Vee and proceeds through the sale will support Color Positive, an NGO that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

Check out the glimpse of her golden gown:

Rubina took a break from the show two years ago. After having emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 14, Rubina made a comeback on Shakti season 2, a sequel to the original Shakti. The announcement not only left her fans ecstatic but members of the LGBTQ community were also very happy to see the actress back on the show.

To make her comeback a special one, members of the LGBTQ community associated with Shakti got together on the first day of her shoot to give Rubina a warm welcome. As a token of appreciation, the actress cut a cake with them.

Recalling her first day of the shoot for Shakti, Rubina had said, "This sweet and special celebration by key members of the LGBTQ community associated with our show along with a bunch of others in their circle was an extremely heartwarming gesture planned by them. They were aware of me coming back to the show and were in fact happiest upon hearing the news. One of them even told me that they were sure 'ki mein hi wapas aane wali hoon aur sabkuch acha chalne wala hai', which truly touched my heart. Their association's president even came by to felicitate and welcome me with a lovely gift and mini cake cutting celebration which was an absolute honour."

"To see the immense faith and trust they have in me, and the unconditional love that was given to me by the LGBTQ community on my first day back on Shakti made me feel truly special!" she added.

