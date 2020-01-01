Is it a confession? A treat for #SidNaaz fans in offing

In the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are seen 'almost' confessing their love for each other

Bigg Boss 13 has surely been one of the most loved seasons of the show. The show packed with a twist, drama, and romance has become the audience's favourite. The growing closeness between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss house is being loved by the audience. The popularity of the pair of Shehnaaz and Sidharth has taken over their individual fan base. The duo has become complementary to each other and their mention is incomplete without the mention of the other. While the 'good friends' have stayed away from confessing their love for each other, it looks like they are finally ready to accept their admiration and love.

In the latest promo shared by Colors Tv from today's episode, Arti Singh asks the duo about their equation. While Sidharth tried to play diplomatic and jokes 'I live her as a friend’, Shehnaaz refuses to shy away and tells Arti, "Mujhe iski zarurat bhi hai aur usse pyar bhi'. When Arti Asks Sidharth what he likes in Shehnaaz, he says, " I love nothing but everything'

The popularity of the pair is such that the trend #sidnaaz is seen topping the Twitter trend list every day and fans can't stop themselves from expressing their love for their favourite ‘Bigg Boss couple’

Love in air ❤❤..phir shiru ho #SidNaaz love 💞..

Lòoking gud incredibly..hope they will be with each othr forever💕💗🌍😊 https://t.co/YMMFvWKmEl — Akansha Rai (@Akansha79342180) January 1, 2020

Haayee 😍, SK 's reaction is everything ❤#SidNazz pic.twitter.com/nI3bpk9R64 — K H U S H I (@khushiieee) December 30, 2019

Bigg Boss surprised housemates with a new year party. To add more fun to the new year celebration Sunny Leone, Sunil Grover joined the housemates in Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, in the latest twist in Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan was evicted from the show. In surprise eviction, Arhaan was shown the door.

