Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary steal clothes of designer Ishita Gupta? Find out

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to prominence with her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. She has been riding high on success after the show and has emerged as one of the most followed television celebrities. However, she is currently generating headlines for the wrong reasons. The Udaariyan star has been accused of stealing her friend's outfits and designs. Her ex-flatmate, who is also a fashion designer, accused her of stealing, copying, and stalking.

Ishita claimed in a now-deleted post that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stole her clothes. Her tweet read, "Obsessed lady with a psychotic PR team that can’t stop harassing others. Definition of toxic. Just to impress people, faked an entire personality. She thinks by trying to look like me and by dressing up like my clone she can turn into the person I am. Ha! Perhaps after a zillion reincarnations. Stole my clothes for over 30K pounds, I didn’t say anything."

Ishita Gupta's now-deleted post

She tweeted, "And kapde churaye toh hai isne but that’s b/w me and her na . I’m slamming her ye pata nahi who’s this iski dushmaan. I will not comment on her anymore. After blocking also if she stalks & copies me it’s her problem for being obsessed. Already bohot dushman hai iske lag raha hai."

She went on to say, "Waise mang leti toh mei de deti automatically. Without asking just taking and running is stealing only. But this not a nice thing to do PR on. Khud lado isse and khud ke ladai pe PR karo. I’m not interested in associating with these type of peasants."

Ishita also reported the incident to Mumbai Police on Twitter. She wrote, "@MumbaiPolice this is baseless and false and is the work of #PriyankaChaharChaudhary and her PR team. I’m away from India so can’t file a fake report complaint but when I’m back which is soon we shall pursue this. Please store this as electronic evidence for future. Have a good day."

She added, "@MumbaiPolice I’m in uk now when I’m back in India I would like to pursue this as Priyanka and her PR team has been stalking and harassing me on social media daily and now they have stopped this level to even false accuse me. So pls save this as electronic evidence. Sab wapas ayenge kaam ayega. Thank you."

