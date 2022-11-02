Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka & Ankit get into heated argument; actress calls him 'ghatiya'

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Ankit get into heated argument

Bigg Boss 16: The reality show hosted by Salman Khan has completed its one month run, and the show is dominating the charts on television. All the contestants are giving their best shot and trying to be on front foot in the house. Amidst this, the bond between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta is one of the relationships that has won over many hearts. The pair has garnered a lot of love and amassed a massive fan base. Now, the two got into an ugly spat, which caused differences in their bond. Cracks seem to have developed between Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' as they are seen arguing after a fight with co-housemate Shalin Bhanot.

Ankit comes and sits next to Priyanka on her bed, when she questions him as to why he's sitting next to her. The two get into a heated argument and the actress said: "You don't exist for me and I don't exist for you."

Ankit then said: "Mujhe tumse koi umeed nahi hai." Priyanka tells him that he is not willing to change after which Ankit reacts: "Bataun camera ke samne cheesein kholun."

The actress then accuses him of blackmailing. "Yeh sab blackmailing kya chal rhi hai bhai. Bolo Ankit Gupta. Tumhare polei kholun kya yahan par?" she added by saying that she will never talk to Ankit and called him "ghatiya ladka". To which, Ankit replied by saying: "Tum ghatiya ho."

After a fight with Ankit, Priyanka cried uncontrollably while Sajid tried to comfort her. The filmmaker said that Ankit really loves her a lot. During the fight, Priyanka admitted that she and Ankit had been silent for five months. Following their altercation, Priyanka went to speak with Ankit first.

The housemates tried to stop their fight and calm them down. Later, Ankit apologised to Priyanka after their ugly spat and the two tried to resolve their differences over conversation.

