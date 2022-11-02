Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE: Shalin and Tina's romance blossoms, Gautam-Soundarya confront allegations

Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE: In today's episode, Shalin and Tina fall head over heels in love and perform a romantic dance, while Gautam and Soundarya confront allegations. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 22:16 IST
Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE
Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE: The popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan is dominating the charts on Television and is not ready to leave the top position from over a month now. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained and are paving their way to the big title. In today's episode, Shalin and Tina go all romantic and indulge in a beautiful dance that leaves all the housemates awestruck. On the other hand, Gautam and Soundarya face allegations regarding their relationship as housemates call their chemistry, 'fake'. As instructed by Bigg Boss, the contestants transform the garden area into a courtroom and share their thoughts on the relationship between Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. In this particular task, Gori Nagori and Ankit Gupta act as judges. It will be interesting to see if Gautam and Soundarya are successful in convincing the other housemates of their relationship. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

 

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Gautam Singh Vig fired from captaincy

    Due to Gautam's leninent behaviour toward Soundarya, who continuously speaks in English, Bigg Boss fired him from captaincy. The housemates also receive their rations back.

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana is angry with housemates

    Archana is upset with her housemates because they make the bathroom filthy. Bigg Boss asserts that it is a common bathroom.

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    MC stan goes silent

    The rapper goes silent for no apparent reason. Sajid and Shiv question him about what went wrong, but he remains silent.

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ankit apologizes to priyanka

    Ankit apologises to Priyanka after their heated argument, and the two try to resolve their differences over conversation.

  • Nov 02, 2022 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shalin and Tina calls Priyanka-Ankit friendship 'fake'

    Shalin and Tina suspect Priyanka and Ankit of faking their friendship and assert that due to their level of intimacy, they are already committed.

  • Nov 02, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka reveals about her past with Ankit

    Priyanka admits that she and Ankit were silent for a straight five months. Following their altercation, Priyanka went to speak with Ankit first.

  • Nov 02, 2022 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ankit and Priyanka get into a arguement

    A furious quarrel breaks out between Ankit and Priyanka. The actor blackmails her into revealing her secrets in front of the cameras, and Priyanka calls her mannerless.

  • Nov 02, 2022 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka calls Ankit 'bakwaas ladka'

    After a fight with Ankit, Priyanka sobs uncontrollably while Sajid tries to comfort her. The filmmaker says that Ankit really loves her a lot.

  • Nov 02, 2022 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka is upset with Ankit

    Ankit tries to convince priyanka but the actress says he doesn't exists for her and she wants to keep it like that. 

