Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE: Shalin and Tina's romance blossoms, Gautam-Soundarya confront allegations

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, November 2 LIVE: The popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan is dominating the charts on Television and is not ready to leave the top position from over a month now. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained and are paving their way to the big title. In today's episode, Shalin and Tina go all romantic and indulge in a beautiful dance that leaves all the housemates awestruck. On the other hand, Gautam and Soundarya face allegations regarding their relationship as housemates call their chemistry, 'fake'. As instructed by Bigg Boss, the contestants transform the garden area into a courtroom and share their thoughts on the relationship between Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. In this particular task, Gori Nagori and Ankit Gupta act as judges. It will be interesting to see if Gautam and Soundarya are successful in convincing the other housemates of their relationship. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

Latest Entertainment News