Amitabh Bachchan reveals humble reason for taking off shoes before meeting fans at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan is known to share interesting anecdotes from his personal and professional life on his blog. Recently, he revealed, while sharing some pictures, why he takes off his shoes before meeting the fans outside his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. The meet and greet with fans has been a tradition of sorts for many years for Big B. During the pandemic, he had restricted such activities but now, for the pleasure of his loved ones, the Bollywood megastar is often seen waving to his fans from the premises of Jalsa.

Why Big B takes off his shoes before meeting the fans?

Big B loves his fans very much. He revealed that meeting them is like 'devotion' for him. In one of the pictures shared on his blog, Big B was seen taking off his footwear before he headed outside to meet his fans. He said that he takes off his shoes every time he meets the fans because it is a ‘devotion’ for him. “Shoes off when I go to meet the well wishers .. its a devotion for me ..,” wrote Big B, with folded hand emojis in his blog.

Why crowd is waning at Jalsa?

Big B also shared on his blog why the crowd was getting lesser outside Jalsa. "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever,” he wrote.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Uunchai on November 11. It co-stars Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. The film will show the journey of friendship as the lead characters, all aging, embark on a Mount Everest base camp trek to fulfill the last wish of their friend. Big B is also busy with the shoot of Kanun Banega Crorepati 14, which airs on Sony TV.

