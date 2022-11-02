Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Amitabh Bachchan reveals humble reason for taking off shoes before meeting fans at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan reveals humble reason for taking off shoes before meeting fans at Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan is known to meet his fans outside his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. Interestingly, he takes off his shoes every time he greets them.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2022 23:08 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : SRBACHCHAN.TUMBLR.COM Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan is known to share interesting anecdotes from his personal and professional life on his blog. Recently, he revealed, while sharing some pictures, why he takes off his shoes before meeting the fans outside his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. The meet and greet with fans has been a tradition of sorts for many years for Big B. During the pandemic, he had restricted such activities but now, for the pleasure of his loved ones, the Bollywood megastar is often seen waving to his fans from the premises of Jalsa.

Why Big B takes off his shoes before meeting the fans? 

Big B loves his fans very much. He revealed that meeting them is like 'devotion' for him. In one of the pictures shared on his blog, Big B was seen taking off his footwear before he headed outside to meet his fans. He said that he takes off his shoes every time he meets the fans because it is a ‘devotion’ for him. “Shoes off when I go to meet the well wishers .. its a devotion for me ..,” wrote Big B, with folded hand emojis in his blog.

India Tv - Amitabh Bachchan

Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN BLOGAmitabh Bachchan takes off his shoes before meeting fans at Jalsa

Read: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in while ensemble; takes over Mumbai in latest photos

Why crowd is waning at Jalsa?

Big B also shared on his blog why the crowd was getting lesser outside Jalsa. "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera ..   and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever,” he wrote.

India Tv - Amitabh Bachchan

Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN BLOGAmitabh Bachchan waves at fans from Jalsa premises

Read: Avatar The Way of Water: Inside James Cameron's underwater world with stunning imagery 

Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as Rishi Sunak becomes UK's first Indian-origin PM

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as Rishi Sunak becomes UK's first Indian-origin PM

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Kirron Kher at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, duo shares a warm hug

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Kirron Kher at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, duo shares a warm hug

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: When Amitabh Bachchan crossed a ditch to meet his school crush

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: When Amitabh Bachchan crossed a ditch to meet his school crush

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Uunchai on November 11. It co-stars Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. The film will show the journey of friendship as the lead characters, all aging, embark on a Mount Everest base camp trek to fulfill the last wish of their friend. Big B is also busy with the shoot of Kanun Banega Crorepati 14, which airs on Sony TV.

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News