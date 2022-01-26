Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant admits being legally unmarried, asks Ritesh for 'marriage certificate'

Highlights A Bihar woman had claimed that she married Ritesh 'Raj' in 2014 and they are not divorced

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh posed as a married couple on Bigg Boss 15

Rakhi Sawant addressed Ritesh on camera on Bigg Boss 15 and asked her for a 'marriage certificate'

Rakhi Sawant's marital status has been the topic of curiosity for the fans. During her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi said that she is married to a foreign-based man, who 'left' her after 'marriage'. On Bigg Boss 15, a man named Ritesh entered the show with her and Rakhi claimed that he was her 'husband'.

As Rakhi and Ritesh's journey continued on Bigg Boss 15 as a couple, a woman named Snigdha Priya from Bettiah, Bihar made shocking claims about Ritesh 'Raj' still being married to her. Snigdha also claimed that they tied the knot in 2014 and since Ritesh is not divorced from her, his marriage with Rakhi is not legally binding. The woman had started living separately a few years back after lodging a complaint of domestic violence against her husband and in-laws, though she claimed the couple did not divorce each other.

Now, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi herself claims that her 'marriage' to Ritesh is not legal. Talking about her wedding, Rakhi got emotional and said, with tears streaming down her face, “Logon ki baaraat aati hai, mehendi lagti hai, phere lagte hai. Mera aisa kuch bhi nahi hua. Mere liye kisi ne ladka bhi nahi dekha, kuch nahi hua, lekin maine bandh kamre mein ek shaadi kar li (People get married with a lot of fanfare but I did not. No one even looked for a groom for me. I got married in a locked room).”

Addressing Ritesh on camera, Rakhi further said, "Mujhpe daya mat karo. Main ek achchi insaan hoon. Agar aapko lagta hai ki main aapke pyaar ki kaabil hoon, mujhe daya nahi chahiye, mujhe zindagi bhar sab chahiye. Jo haq hai, woh pramaan patra mujhe laa ke do, toh main aapke saath zaroor nibhana chahungi (Don’t take pity on me. I am a good human being. If you think I am worthy of your love, I don’t want pity, I want everything that a wife gets. Give me a marriage certificate, which is my right, and I will definitely stay with you).”

Meanwhile, while Ritesh has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rakhi is one of the finalists going into the grand finale night on Janaury 29 and 30.