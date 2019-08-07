Nimki Vidhayak actress Bhumika Gurung has no political interest

Nimki Mukhiya becomes Nimki Vidhayak in the upcoming second season of the popular series, but actress Bhumika Gurung, who plays the protagonist Nimki, says she has no political ambition. "My interest in politics is zero percent. I know it is an important part of our lives but I am happy playing Nimki on screen as of now. I think I don't want to become a politician in the next 1,000 years!" asserted Bhumika.

Bhumika impressed fans essaying Nimki's stint as a village head in Nimki Mukhiya, and is all set to turn a vidhayak or MLA in the second season of the show. While the first season chronicled Nimki's journey from being a fun-loving girl to a feisty and matured village head, the second season, Nimki Vidhayak, sees her enter the murky political arena of Patna. "In the new season, Nimki is brighter, happier and crispier than before. My character takes a new turn. Although I can't reveal much about it right now, the audience is definitely in for a shock," Bhumika told IANS.

"Nimki is not just one character. She has shades and layers. She is not just a sacrificing bahu, she is quirky, mad and at the same time ready to sacrifice for others. She is also a loving sister and a woman who does not easily reveal her emotions. I am looking forward to the second season," said Bhumika, of the Star Bharat series. Why did the makers decide to come up with a second season? "Normally daily soaps just go on and on. So, the makers decided to go for a separate season instead of a leap in the story. The story is new and fresh," she said, adding that shooting for the second season will begin in a couple of days.

The show focuses on village girl Nimki's battle against injustice, and how she emerges triumphant in the largely male-dominated world of politics. It highlights her relentless fight for participation of women in politics. "Playing Nimki has been an amazing journey. This is my television lead debut for a daily soap, even though I have done many shows before this. Playing Nimki was challenging. People think (working in) television is easy. After playing Nimki, I wouldn't say so," said Bhumika. So, what next after Nimki? "I have not planned what I am going to do after Nimki. I am an actor with no specific aim in life," concluded Bhumika.