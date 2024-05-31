Friday, May 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bade Acche Lagte Hain completes 13 years, Ektaa Kapoor shares Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar's video | WATCH

Bade Acche Lagte Hain completes 13 years, Ektaa Kapoor shares Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar's video | WATCH

Bade Acche Lagte Hain was a story of a middle-aged business tycoon Ram Kapoor and a middle-class Priya Sharma (played by Sakshi Tanwar) who have an arranged marriage but later fall in love and their journey begins from there.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2024 8:34 IST
Bade Acche Lagte Hain
Image Source : SONY TV 13 years of Ektaa Kapoor's Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Television's one of the most popular shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain completed its 13 years on Friday. The show which featured actors Ram Kapoor, and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles won many hearts and garnered a massive fanbase. As the show achieved a special milestone producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartfelt note.

Ekta shared a small promo clip featuring Sakshi and Ram. Last year, the show’s rerun was aired during the lockdown. Sharing the video clip, Ekta wrote, "Tera saal! Bade ache lagte hai @iamramkapoor #sakshi @sonytvofficial !!!!and @tanusridgupta ( esp ur kharrattaaas that inspired this promo)"

Watch the video here:

About the show

For the unversed, BALH was based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel. It also starred Chahatt Khanna, Samir Kochhar, Shubhavi Choksey and many others. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show started in May 2011. Bade Acche Lagte Hain is the story of a middle-aged business tycoon Ram Kapoor and a middle-class Priya Sharma (played by Sakshi Tanwar) who have an arranged marriage but later fall in love and their journey begins from there. The show witnessed ups and downs in the lives of its protagonists and their family members and took almost three leaps, covering several years in one go, while it was being aired on Sony Entertainment Channel. 

Also Read: TVF's Kota Factory 3: First glimpse of Jeetu Bhaiya is here, know when new season will be released

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Tv News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement