TVF's Kota Factory 3: First glimpse of Jeetu Bhaiya is here, know when new season will be released

First glimpse of Jeetu Bhaiya is here from Kota Factory S3

After 'Panchayat 3', now OTT actor Jitendra Kumar's upcoming web series 'Kota Factory 3' has been announced. The makers of the series have shared a video on social media, in which Jeetu Bhaiya will be seen in a new style. Yes! you read that right, Jitendra is set to make a comeback as Jeetu Bhaiya in the third season of 'Kota Factory'. Mayur More is also going to be seen in the lead role in this series. Both seasons of the most awaited series have received tremendous response from the audience, after which the makers have announced its third part.

Kota Factory 3 Release Date

A black-and-white announcement video of Jitendra Kumar's upcoming series 'Kota Factory 3' has been shared on social media. In the video shared by Netflix, Jitendra, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, is seen talking about the new season. He writes a math question on the board and asks users to solve it and find out the release date. The equation was - 2+4x3-6/2+9/3x2-2. The answer to this question is 20, which simply means that Kota Factory 3 will hit Netflix on June 20th, 2024.

Star Cast of Kota Factory 3

Jitendra Kumar will be seen in the role of Jeetu Bhaiya in this series. While Mayur More will be seen playing the role of Vaibhav Pandey, Alam Khan will be seen playing the role of Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj will be seen playing the role of Balmukund Meena, Ahsaas Channa will be seen playing the role of Shivangi Ranawat, Urvi Singh will be seen playing the role of Meenal Parekh, Revathi Pillai will be seen playing the role of Vartika Ratwal, Naveen Kasturia will be seen playing the role of Dhruv, Vipul Singh will be seen playing the role of Mahesh, Arun Kumar will be seen playing the role of Deepak, Jyoti Tiwari will be seen playing the role of Vaibhav's mother, Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar will be seen playing the role of Vaibhav's father and Rajesh Kumar will be seen playing the role of Gagan.

About Kota Factory Season 3

This comedy-drama web series is directed by Raghav Subbu and written by Tamojit Das. It is produced by The Viral Fever and its executive producer is Sameer Saxena. Cinematography is done by Zarin Paul and editing is done by Gaurav Gopal Jha.

