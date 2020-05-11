Nayanthara is 'mother of my future children', declares Vignesh Shivan

Image Source : VIGNESH SHIVAN/ INSTAGRAM According to reports, Nayanthara has been dating Shivan for a while. The two bonded on the sets of "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan".

Is southern superstar Nayanthara all set to start a family? Going by hint that filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has dropped in a Mother's Day post, it would seem like it. In an Instagram upload he posted on Sunday, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Shivan shared a photograph of Nayanthara holding a baby. He tagged the actress as "mother of my future children". "Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children... #Happymothersday #mothersday#happymothersday," Shivan wrote as the caption of the image.

This is not the first time Shivan has shared a picture of Nayanthara. He keeps sharing glimpses of himself along with the actress. On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in "Netrikann", "Mookuthi Amman", "Annaatthe" and "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal".

