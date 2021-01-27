Image Source : TWITTER/@ITZ_AJIII After ruling theaters, Vijay's Master to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

After its blockbuster run in the theaters, Vijay Sethupati and Thapathy Vijay's film Master is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film has been making waves at the box office and now, fans will be able to watch it online. Trade analayst and critic Taran Adarsh confirmed that the film will be avalaible on OTT on 29 January.

He tweeted, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #MASTER #OTT PREMIERE... In a fresh development, #MasterFilm - which released in cinemas on 13 Jan 2021 and emerged a massive hit - to have its digital premiere [#Amazon] on 29 Jan 2021... Two weeks after its theatrical release... Stars #Vijay & #VijaySethupathi."

IT'S OFFICIAL... #MASTER #OTT PREMIERE... In a fresh development, #MasterFilm - which released in cinemas on 13 Jan 2021 and emerged a massive hit - to have its digital premiere [#Amazon] on 29 Jan 2021... Two weeks after its theatrical release... Stars #Vijay & #VijaySethupathi. pic.twitter.com/gyvz91uBDF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2021

Ahead of its release, the film was leaked online. The makers were disappointed that the scenes from Master were doing rounds on the internet. Director Lokesh Kanagarj then took to his Twitter to request fans not to share videos from the film online as it has taken a lot of hard work to make Master. He tweeted, "Dear all... It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it.. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours."

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Thalapathy Vijay in the role of an antagonist who will be a college professor. The shows Malavika Mohanan playing the role of the leading lady while Andrea Jeremiah also plays a pivotal role.

Master was slated to release on April 9, 2020 however due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release got postponed. While the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film hit the screens on January 13, the Hindi version released on January 14. The film is a Pongal 2021 treat for fans.

