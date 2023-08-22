Khakee: Season 2 announced, director Neeraj Pandey shares post on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khakee: Season 2 announced

The makers have renewed the Indian cop drama Khakee: The Bihar Chapter for a second season and struck a wider creative partnership deal with the show’s creator, Friday Storytellers. The first season of Khakee was among Netflix India’s top ten shows for more than five months after launching in November last year. The series, set in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, follows an Indian Police service officer who tries to bring down a criminal gang.

Director, Neeraj Pandey took to Instagram to share the announcement. He shared a short recap of the web series. The video had a tag line which read - "Hum ko itna pyaar diya aap log! Phir bula rahein asap toh. Along with the post he wrote in the caption, “As always we look forward to your love, wishes, and blessings with the announcement of Season 2 of Khakee”.

The second season of the Neeraj Pandey show represents the first fruits of the new partnership. When Netflix India shared the Khakee 2 announcement on social media, fans were overjoyed with the news. Some even used this announcement as an opportunity to ask about the pending future seasons and sequels of other hit shows and movies.

Friday Storytellers is the streaming production arm of Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s motion picture producer Friday Filmworks. It is also behind the titles such as the upcoming Disney + Hotstar special The Freelancer and Voot Select’s Bandon Mein Tha Dum! a doc series about the Indian cricket team's defeat of Australia at the latter’s home turf, the Gabba in January 2021.

“Partnering with a visionary filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey helps us to push the boundaries of storytelling and bring defining entertainment to our audiences,” said Netflix India VP of Content Monika Shergill. “With his unique style and ability to bring captivating narratives to screens, I’m looking forward to seeing what future fan favorites we can create together. The second season of Khakee is the first chapter of this thrilling partnership, and there’s much more excitement to come.”

