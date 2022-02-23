Follow us on Image Source : FILE Keeping Up With The Kardashians to Top Chef, reality shows that should be in your binge-watch list

The world of reality TV is amazing – a nice Bermuda triangle to get lost in. It switches on the binging mode in us - one that goes off only when we have streamed all the episodes of our favourite reality shows nonstop. Here are certain US reality shows based on different categories such as fashion, lifestyle, celebrities, dating, cooking, etc that can become your next favourite. Have a look at them and get hooked!

1. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey:

Developed as the fourth instalment of the Real Housewives franchise, the Real Housewives of New Jersey chronicles the opulent lifestyle of a bunch of wealthy Italian American housewives and their family dynamics. The present cast includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin. Known for its high-octane drama, scandals, family feuds, designer gowns, mansions, and catfights erupting into flipping tables and throwing punches, this show is best enjoyed with a tub of popcorn.

2. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a trendsetting reality series that follows one of Hollywood's most high-profile families as its members seek fame, fortune and domestic bliss. Marriages, break ups, babies, and the building of media and style empires are all put on full display as the family holds back nothing from the cameras. hayu has every episode ever of #KUWTK, as well as every spin-off.

3. Top Chef

This reality competition show gives a sneak peek into the competitive, high-pressure environment of the restaurant business. Aspiring chefs compete against each other to prove who’s got the best culinary skills. While the delicious array of food in the show will make your mouth water, the nerve-wracking elimination face-offs will leave you on tenterhooks.

4. Dating No Filter UK

This series is a fresh and hilariously refreshing take on modern day dating. A group of singletons are sent on blind dates, while quick-witted comedians observe and dissect whatever happens on the date, from awkward moments to the ‘aww’ moments, through their unfettered and hysterical commentary. If you’re ever having a bad day, just tune into this show and you will not be disappointed. There’s a whole new season dropping on hayu on February 19th, so watch out!

5. Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck takes you into the glamorous and drama-filled world of life aboard a multi-million-dollar superyacht, Parsifal III. The upstairs and downstairs worlds collide as the crew, knows as ‘yachties’, struggle with their personal lives, while ensuring that their clients’ never-ending demands are met. There’s going to be more tension, more hurdles, and more thrill in the upcoming third season, streaming on hayu from 22nd February.