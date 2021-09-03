Follow us on Yo Yo Honey Singh appears before Tis Hazari court in domestic violence case

Yo Yo Honey Singh physically appeared before Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday, in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his wife Shalini Talwar. He arrived with his lawyers for the hearing. Earlier on August 28, Honey Singh's counsel Ishaan Mukherjee told the court that the singer could not appear before the Court as he was not well. He also assured the court that the singer would be present on the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a complaint case filed against the Bollywood singer by his wife under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act". For the unversed, Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has alleged that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical verbal and mental abuse. She is seeking compensation of Rs 20 crore.

Singh is represented by Senior Advocate Rebecca John and lawyers Ishaan Mukherjee, Pragati Banka, Arjun Parashar and Megha Bahl.

Honey Singh's counsel moved an application under section 16 for an in-camera hearing. The same is to be argued on the next day of the hearing. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Honey Singh and his wife in her chamber for counselling. The judge counselled the parties in chambers at length. After having an interaction with Honey Singh and his wife for one and half an hour in the chamber, the Court recorded in its order that "It is mutually decided between the parties that the petitioner shall visit the matrimonial home with her 2 lawyers and the protection officer on Sunday 5 September with required workforce to handle the belongings. The petitioner shall take all her belongings from the matrimonial house to a place convenient to her. The entire visit shall be videographed."

The Court also hoped that there will no unhealthy conversation or exchange of words between the parties during this process on Sunday. The court also noted that during the chamber hearing it has mutually been resolved that there is a contrary stand taken as to how the petitioner (wife) has left the matrimonial home.

(With ANI inputs)