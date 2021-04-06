World Sports Day 2021: Uplift your sporting spirit with these best titles on Netflix

Image Source : TWITTER/@WHY_IT3141,@ARCHIVEPCX World Sports Day 2021: Uplift your sporting spirit with best titles on Netflix

Excited for IPL 2021? While you eagerly await the IPL season to start, Netflix has got you covered with some of the best fictional and non-fictional fan favourite titles this World Sports Day! Experience the joys, trials and tribulations of the world’s most iconic sportsmen with this special selection of sports stories from Netflix. These stirring portrayals of determination and teamwork combined with the power of storytelling are sure to uplift your spirits.

So, don your team jersey, dim the lights and prepare yourself for a gripping sports saga from the comfort of your home.

For all the Cricket Lovers:

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Follow Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians through the 2018 season in this series featuring insider insights and intense cricket action.

Selection Day

Two teen cricket prodigies struggle against their overbearing father and a system stacked against them to realize their own ambitions and identities.

Lagaan

In 1890s India, an arrogant British commander challenges the harshly taxed residents of Champaner to a high-stakes cricket match.

For all the Football Fanatics:

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

With heart and determination, Antoine Griezmann overcame his small stature to become one of the world’s top soccer players and a World Cup champion.

Pelé

Against the backdrop of a turbulent era in Brazil, this documentary captures Pelé’s extraordinary path from breakthrough talent to national hero.

The Match

One football match on a dirt pitch near Rome becomes a day of reckoning as a young player, his coach and their team's owner wrestle internal demons.

For all the Basketball Buffs:

The Last Dance

This docuseries chronicles the rise of superstar Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, with unaired footage from an unforgettable 1997-98 season.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

This film examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become arguably the greatest French basketball player.

Amateur

After he's recruited to an elite prep school, a 14-year-old basketball phenom is confronted by corruption and greed in amateur sports.

For all the Boxing Enthusiasts:

Mary Kom

The daughter of a poor rice farmer overcomes the objections of her father and the demands of a male-dominated society to pursue a career in boxing.

A Prayer Before Dawn

Old habits land boxer Billy Moore in a notorious Thai prison, where he must earn his freedom by fighting Muay Thai tournaments. Based on real events.

Counterpunch

As boxing's popularity wanes, three fighters at different stages of their career make sacrifices to pursue their dreams of becoming champions.

For all the Racing Mavens:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Juan Manuel Fangio was the Formula One king, winning five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used.