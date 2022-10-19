The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan starrer Pakistani film roars at worldwide box office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAWADKHAN81 Fawad Khan stars in The Legend of Maula Jatt

The Legend of Maula Jatt: The Pakistani epic film starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has opened to huge numbers at the worldwide box office. The movie had the biggest-ever release for a Pakistani film overseas and the numbers that are coming in at the ticket window are painting a good picture for the makers. Fawad Khan has undergone a major transformation for the role and the movie is being enjoyed by his fans across the globe.

The Legend of Maula Jatt global Box Office report

After completing the first weekend, the collections of The Legend of Maula Jatt stood at USD 2.3 million (Rs 18.94 crore) worldwide. The Legend Of Maula Jatt was released worldwide on over 500 screens across 25 countries, making it the highest and widest-ever release for any Pakistani film yet. The makers also said it’s the biggest release for a Punjabi film. In its opening weekend, the big-budget movie has done good business and things are only looking positive going forward.

The Legend of Maula Jatt performs well overseas

The Legend of Maula Jatt ranked number one at the UAE Box Office, number six in Canada, number eight in Australia and number nine in the UK. The film grossed USD 5,26,902 (Rs 4.34 crore) in the domestic market despite not being shown at all cinemas across the country. With good collections, it also became the highest opening for a weekend for any Pakistan-made or Punjabi language film in the UK to date. As per the reports, at the UK box office, The Legend of Maula Jatt is in the number nine position.

Read: Doctor G Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy film witnesses poor business on weekdays

Fawad Khan undergoes transformation for the movie

Fawad Khan weighed around 73-75 kg and went up to 100 kg for the character in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The actor revealed that he took inspiration from Aamir Khan and Christian Bale to transform himself. But later regretted the way because it landed him in a hospital. The actor said that he did not have enough time to put on weight and pushed his body a little too much, to the extent that the exercise of gaining landed him a hospital just days into the transformation process.

Read: Ammu Twitter Review and Reactions: Aishwarya Lekshmi's film on domestic abuse is an eye-opener

Latest Entertainment News