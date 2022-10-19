Ammu Twitter Review and Reactions: Aishwarya Lekshmi's film on domestic abuse is an eye-opener

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BINGED_ · Ammu movie is streaming on Prime Video

Ammu Twitter Review and Reactions: Aishwarya Lekshmi plays a domestic abuse survivor in the latest Telugu film Ammu, streaming on Prime Video from October 19. Interestingly this is the streamer's first original film for the streamer. After the movie was made available for viewing, fans flooded social media with praise for the actress' performance as Amudha aka Ammu. many viewers who have been the victims of abuse at home or have known someone close to them facing such circumstances have been relating to the storyline and the subtle execution of the subject.

Ammu: What is the movie about?

Ammu traces the transformation of a woman from being a victim of domestic violence to overcoming her internal conflicts, discovering her inner strength, and giving it back to her abusive husband. Ammu marries her neighbour Ravi (Naveen Chandra) and begins a new chapter in her life. However, things go downhill in their relationship after Ravi begins to abuse her. After enduring insults nad injuries, Ammu decides to teach Ravi a lesson. Ammu teams up with Prabhu (Bobby Simha), a prisoner on parole, to take revenge from Ravi.

Viewers find Ammu relatable

Ammu has been praised by the viewers. Some have said that the story has a different approach and the performances of the lead actors lift the plot. Moreover, it has been pointed out that the scenes depicting domestic violence have been handled with maturity and are not there for the sake of sensationalisation.

After viewing, one of the viewers wrote about Ammu, "Good performance from Aishwarya Lekshmi as Ammu. Good start then lost the pace, lags in between & boring sometimes... Overall a DECENT WATCH...watch for Aishu's performance (sic)."

Another one wrote that the movie is average at best but lauded the efforts.

Ammu movie details

With Karthik Subbaraj as the creative producer, written & directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Stone Bench Films, Ammu the drama thriller stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra and Simha. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi from October 19, exclusively on Prime Video.

